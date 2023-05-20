O'Neill (back) could resume baseball activities Monday and be ready to a rehab assignment late next week, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill has been out for over two weeks with a strained lower back. He had been scheduled to begin a rehab stint Thursday, but the assignment got called off as his back issues persisted. The team hopes he can get back on track at the start of next week, though that's not yet guaranteed. The longer he's out, the longer rehab assignment he'll need to get back in game shape.