O'Neill is 6-for-13 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and four runs overall in his first three games for Triple-A Memphis since returning from the 7-day injured list.

O'Neill was sidelined with a hamstring injury after a June 13 loss to Salt Lake, but the time off clearly did nothing to disrupt his timing at the plate. The power-hitting outfielder went into his stint on the injured list with a five-game hitting streak, and he's been similarly productive since returning by rapping out three straight multi-hit tallies. O'Neill is hitting .342 overall in his last 10 games with the Redbirds as he bides his time until another callup to the big-league club.