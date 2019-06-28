Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hot since return to action
O'Neill is 6-for-13 with a home run, three RBI, a walk and four runs overall in his first three games for Triple-A Memphis since returning from the 7-day injured list.
O'Neill was sidelined with a hamstring injury after a June 13 loss to Salt Lake, but the time off clearly did nothing to disrupt his timing at the plate. The power-hitting outfielder went into his stint on the injured list with a five-game hitting streak, and he's been similarly productive since returning by rapping out three straight multi-hit tallies. O'Neill is hitting .342 overall in his last 10 games with the Redbirds as he bides his time until another callup to the big-league club.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Hits minor-league injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Day-to-day at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Solid since return to Redbirds•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Pinch hits in return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Returns from injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...