O'Neill came into Thursday's Grapefruit League game and received an at-bat for the first time since going down with a strained oblique in late February, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was also able to take the field in left during Thursday's contest against the Marlins, making a diving catch in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Redbirds claim a spring victory. Prior to this outing, O'Neill had only appeared as a pinch hitter, so this is a clear step forward for the 22-year-old. Expect him to slide into the starting lineup within the next couple days.