O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Pirates.
O'Neill produced the first St. Louis run of the season in his first at-bat Friday, going deep to left field in the third inning. The 25-year-old is attempting to hold on to his tenuous grasp on the starting position in left field, and his Opening Day long ball can only help his case.
