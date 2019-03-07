O'Neill, who went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs overall in the Cardinals' 9-5 Grapefruit League win over the Yankees on Wednesday, now has four home runs and six RBI across 21 spring at-bats.

In the wake of a 2018 campaign when he launched a combined 35 homers between Triple-A Memphis and the big-league club, O'Neill looks ready to pick right back up where he left off. The slugging 23-year-old still has plenty of work to do with respect to plate discipline, but his power upside is enticing. O'Neill is battling for a reserve outfield role this spring, and his ability to fill in at all three spots certainly serves as a plus alongside his power-hitting exploits.