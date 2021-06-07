O'Neill went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

O'Neill's 427-foot shot to center in the sixth finally broke the ice on the scoreboard for the Cardinals on the afternoon. The slugger has slugged five of his 13 round trippers on the season in the 11 games he's logged since coming off the injured list with a finger issue and boasts an impressive .278 average and .920 OPS, but his 34.2 percent strikeout rate remains problematic.