Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Knocks in run vs. Rockies
O'Neill went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk Thursday against Colorado.
O'Neill plated a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly for his ninth RBI on the season. He's recording a base hit in four of his past six games, going 5-for-12 with two RBI over that stretch. O'Neill is slashing .280/.309/.480 with three homers and a .789 OPS over 22 games this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Two hits in MLB return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: To join Cardinals on Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Connects on three homers at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Lands on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...