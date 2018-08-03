O'Neill went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk Thursday against Colorado.

O'Neill plated a run in the third inning on a sacrifice fly for his ninth RBI on the season. He's recording a base hit in four of his past six games, going 5-for-12 with two RBI over that stretch. O'Neill is slashing .280/.309/.480 with three homers and a .789 OPS over 22 games this season.

