Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Lands on DL
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left hamstring strain.
It's unclear as to when O'Neill suffered the injury, but he'll likely remain out until after the All-Star break. He was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on July 1 and went 1-for-6 in three games prior to hitting the disabled list.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Officially promoted to majors•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Headed to major leagues•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Snaps homer drought at Memphis•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Optioned to Triple-A•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Stymied in recent games•
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Blasts third homer in as many games•
