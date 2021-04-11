O'Neill (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday.
The 25-year-old exited Saturday's loss to Milwaukee with right groin tightness, and the injury has now been diagnosed as a strain. O'Neill will be eligible to be activated April 21, and he appears to be tracking toward a minimum IL stint, as manager Mike Shildt said the outfielder's imaging was "favorable," per Katie Woo of The Athletic. Lane Thomas was promoted to bolster the Cardinals' outfield depth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Removed with right groin tightness•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Carries over spring heater•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cinches starting job•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: On mission to keep starting job•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Spring tear continues•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Honed in on hitting•