Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Late scratch Saturday
O'Neill was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Pirates due to groin discomfort, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The unexpected day off hopefully won't cool off O'Neill, who's opened his latest big-league stint by going 5-for-8 over his first four games. The outfielder played all nine innings in Friday's loss, so it's presently unclear if the discomfort he's experiencing began at some point during that game. O'Neill will be considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's series finale.
