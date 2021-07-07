O'Neill was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Giants after having a food-related allergic reaction, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The 26-year-old was returning to action Tuesday after missing the previous three games with an injury to his right pinky finger, but he's now unavailable due to the allergic reaction. O'Neill should be considered day-to-day as he battles the ailment. Tommy Edman will shift to the outfield in his absence, while Edmundo Sosa starts at second base.