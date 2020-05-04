O'Neill was recently cited by assistant coach Willie McGee for, among other traits, his underrated speed, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He can run, man," McGee said. "I didn't know he was that quick. He's right up there in the league with all the rest of them from home to first."

McGee, whose responsibilities include coaching the team's outfielders, recently provided his assessment of several of his charges from his home in San Francisco. Regarding O'Neill, who's had some struggles making consistent contact during his first two big-league stints, McGee emphasizes the tools are far from lacking, noting the 24-year-old is "a lot better than what he's shown." The once-fleet-footed outfielder also notes the key to O'Neill taking the next step in his development is a more relaxed approach, theorizing that if and when the slugger settles into an everyday role, his ample natural abilities will shine through. However, job security was potentially an issue for O'Neill when spring training was suspended, as he'd hit just .219 (7-for-32) during Grapefruit League play and had seen Lane Thomas seemingly close the gap in a bid for the starting left field job.