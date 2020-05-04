Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Lauded by coach for speed
O'Neill was recently cited by assistant coach Willie McGee for, among other traits, his underrated speed, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "He can run, man," McGee said. "I didn't know he was that quick. He's right up there in the league with all the rest of them from home to first."
McGee, whose responsibilities include coaching the team's outfielders, recently provided his assessment of several of his charges from his home in San Francisco. Regarding O'Neill, who's had some struggles making consistent contact during his first two big-league stints, McGee emphasizes the tools are far from lacking, noting the 24-year-old is "a lot better than what he's shown." The once-fleet-footed outfielder also notes the key to O'Neill taking the next step in his development is a more relaxed approach, theorizing that if and when the slugger settles into an everyday role, his ample natural abilities will shine through. However, job security was potentially an issue for O'Neill when spring training was suspended, as he'd hit just .219 (7-for-32) during Grapefruit League play and had seen Lane Thomas seemingly close the gap in a bid for the starting left field job.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Losing grip on starting job?•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Making good contact early•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Returns from wrist injury•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers in rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Moves rehab to Springfield•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Performing well in rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Luzardo
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Who benefits from expanded rosters?
Roster expansion is expected for the start of the 2020 season, so which players would benefit?
-
Interesting backups to remember
Who are some players who find themselves on the outside looking in? Here are 10 who bear watching.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What if no minor-league season?
How are prospect call-ups handled if there's no minor-league season? Is there still hope for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...