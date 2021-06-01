O'Neill went 1-for-4 with a home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.
O'Neill is riding an impressive power stretch and has four homers over his last five games, though he's also seeing the ball extremely well and has recorded at least one hit in eight straight appearances. He ended the month of May hitting .294 with a 1.020 OPS and seven homers across 70 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes yard for third straight game•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes deep again•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers in return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Nearing return•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Cleared for baseball activities•