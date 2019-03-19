O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Monday against the Phillies.

O'Neill continued his all-or-nothing approach at the plate this spring, taking Zach Eflin deep in the second innings for his fifth home run. While he's making more contact -- he has 11 strikeouts in 37 at-bats -- he has still managed just a .216 batting average. O'Neill remains locked in a battle for playing time with Dexter Fowler, though he is likely to begin the season in a reserve role.

