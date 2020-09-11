O'Neill went 2-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and his first stolen base of the season during a 12-2 win over the Tigers in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

He wasn't able to build on that performance in the nightcap, however, going 0-for-3 in a loss. On the season, O'Neill is slashing .192/.279/.384 with five homers and 12 RBI through 31 games.