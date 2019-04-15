O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Reds.

O'Neill had just two extra-base hits prior to Sunday's game as he's still looking to earn an everyday role. It was also just his second multi-hit game of the season. His OPS is up to .803 in 28 plate appearances.

