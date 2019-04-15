Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches first homer of 2019
O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Reds.
O'Neill had just two extra-base hits prior to Sunday's game as he's still looking to earn an everyday role. It was also just his second multi-hit game of the season. His OPS is up to .803 in 28 plate appearances.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Go-ahead single in extras•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Launches another homer•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Knocking cover off ball•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Homers again•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Smashes walkoff home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 4 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Soroka pushing to return
The Braves' starting five appears set for now, but the next man up may not be who you thought...