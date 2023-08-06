O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rockies.

O'Neill opened the scoring in the second inning, and the Cardinals never trailed in the game. This was his third homer in the last four games, and he's hit safely in eight straight, batting .367 (11-for-30) in the longer span. He continues to thrive in a starting role in left field since returning from a back injury. O'Neill is now at a .255/.327/.418 slash line with five homers, 13 RBI, 19 runs scored and two stolen bases through 43 contests overall.