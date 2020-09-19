O'Neill went 1-for-2 with a walk and a two-run home run during a 6-5 win over the Pirates in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

After an 0-for-3 showing in the nightcap, O'Neill only has two hits in his last 16 at-bats, but both of them have cleared the fence. On the season, the 25-year-old is slashing a woeful .185/.266/.387 with seven homers and 17 RBI through 42 games.