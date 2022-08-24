O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in the Cardinals' Game 2 win over Cubs in Tuesday's doubleheader.

O'Neill took Adrian Sampson deep for a two-run blast in the top of the fourth inning before he walked and scored in the ninth frame. He also notched a single earlier in the contest and he's now up to eight homers on the season. The outfielder has now produced five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, batting .324 with two home runs, five RBI, seven runs and a stolen base over that stretch.