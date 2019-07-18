O'Neill went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a solo home run in a win over the Pirates on Wednesday.

When the promising slugger was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on June 29, the hope was he was ready to take the next step in his big-league development. O'Neill promptly went 1-for-8 over his first two games back, with six of those outs disappointingly coming on strikeouts. While that seemed to portend a continuation of the contact issues that have plagued him thus far in his professional career, O'Neill has done a dramatic about-face since that first pair of contests, going .400 with seven extra-base hits (three doubles, four home runs), 11 RBI, two walks and eight runs. His 28.6 percent strikeout rate during those 42 plate appearances is still elevated, but it's actually a fairly significant improvement over O'Neill's first big-league stint of 2019 (Mar. 28- May 2), when he whiffed at a 46.2 percent clip.