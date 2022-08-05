O'Neill went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 7-2 win over the Cubs in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

O'Neill was rested for the matinee after missing two games earlier in the week due to leg cramps. He was back in left field for the nightcap, and he delivered the game-winning hit in the seventh inning, a three-run blast off Cubs reliever Kervin Castro. In his last nine games, O'Neill has struggled, going 6-for-30 (.200) with two homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and a pair of stolen bases. The outfielder is slashing .233/.300/.364 with eight steals, six homers, 36 RBI and 30 runs scored through 57 contests overall.