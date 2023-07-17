O'Neill (back) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He will not, however, be in the Cardinals' lineup Monday against the Marlins in his first game back from the IL. O'Neill has been sidelined since early May due to lingering back issues but is finally ready to go after an eight-game rehab stint with Triple-A Memphis. While he's likely to be in the lineup a fair amount, O'Neill wouldn't seem to be a lock for everyday playing time in the Cardinals' crowded outfield.