O'Neill went 0-for-4 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 5-3 extra-innings win over the Reds.
O'Neill was held without a hit for the fourth time in his last seven games, but he was still fairly productive. In that span, he's gone 4-for-22 with seven walks, a steal, four home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored. The outfielder is seeing steady playing time lately, though his season slash line of .227/.304/.386 through 83 games is still rather subpar. His steal Wednesday was his 10th of the year in 14 attempts.
