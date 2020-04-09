O'Neill may have been close to being overtaken by Lane Thomas for the starting left field job when spring training was suspended, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The burly outfielder had opened spring training hot at the plate, slugging two home runs over his first five Grapefruit League games. However, Frederickson notes that by the time play was paused, Carlson had out-homered O'Neill by a 3-2 margin and also had a 40-point advantage in on-base percentage. O'Neill was hitting just .219 (7-for-32) over 13 exhibition contests by the time spring training was suspended, and the aforementioned pair of homers he launched early marked the only times he left the yard during the spring slate.