Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes early exit
O'Neill was removed from Monday's game against the Brewers due to right arm soreness, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.
O'Neill made a pair of throws from center field to home plate in the second inning, and it would seem as though the issue cropped up on one of those two plays. His first throw went sailing over Yadier Molina's head at home plate as he attempted to gun down a runner at the dish, so perhaps he put a little too much juice on it. O'Neill was replaced in center by Drew Robinson.
