O'Neill has made the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The young slugger slammed a team-high five home runs in Grapefruit League play and laced eight extra-base hits over 10 at-bats overall. It will be the second regular-season major-league stint for O'Neill, who held his own as a rookie in 2018 by posting a .254/.303/.500 line with nine home runs and 23 RBI over 142 plate appearances. The 23-year-old is capable of backing up all three outfield positions, which could afford him a solid amount of playing time over the course of the season if he hangs on to a spot with the big club.

