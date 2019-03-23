Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes Opening Day roster
O'Neill has made the Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The young slugger slammed a team-high five home runs in Grapefruit League play and laced eight extra-base hits over 10 at-bats overall. It will be the second regular-season major-league stint for O'Neill, who held his own as a rookie in 2018 by posting a .254/.303/.500 line with nine home runs and 23 RBI over 142 plate appearances. The 23-year-old is capable of backing up all three outfield positions, which could afford him a solid amount of playing time over the course of the season if he hangs on to a spot with the big club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...