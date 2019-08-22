Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Makes rehab assignment debut
O'Neill (wrist) went 1-for-3 while playing six innings in left field during Triple-A Memphis' win over Round Rock on Wednesday.
O'Neill logged was is expected to be several rehab games with the Redbirds. The recovering outfielder is projected to work up to playing a full game in the field before activation, but given that a wrist injury particularly affects a player's swing, he'll also need to log sufficient at-bats to feel comfortable before a return to the big-league club comes to pass.
