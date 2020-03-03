O'Neill is hitting .308 (4-for-13) with two home runs and three RBI over his first five Grapefruit League games heading into Tuesday's action.

The slugging outfielder went deep Sunday against the Astros for his second round tripper of the exhibition slate and is off to a good start in terms of making a case for the starting job in left field. O'Neill was hampered by a wrist injury late last season, but he generated a solid .262/.311/.411 line with six doubles, five home runs, 16 RBI, 10 walks and 18 runs across 151 plate appearances in 2019 during what was his second big-league tour of duty. He has formidable competition in the form of surging prospect Dylan Carlson, but given his prodigious power and past major-league experience, O'Neill could certainly take a hold of the everyday job with a strong enough spring.