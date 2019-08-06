Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Making progress from wrist strain
O'Neill is in St. Louis getting treatment for his left wrist strain and hopes to get some rehab games in before a return from the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Shildt has been receiving positive feedback on Shildt while the Cardinals are on their road trip. O'Neill was placed on the injured list retroactive to Aug. 1, so he'd be ready to return as soon as next Sunday against the Pirates. Shildt would like to see O'Neill get some rehab at-bats in prior to then, but he also emphasizes the team isn't going to prioritize that over his recovery process.
