O'Neill is dealing with right finger discomfort, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
The 25-year-old was a late scratch from Tuesday's lineup due to the injury, and he didn't make an appearance during the loss to the Cubs. O'Neill could be available for Wednesday's doubleheader since his status may be question of pain toleration.
