O'Neill (shoulder) has been slightly delayed but may be able to begin a rehab assignment Friday or Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The delay follows O'Neill's visit to a doctor Tuesday, though it doesn't appear to be a significant one. He's been out for two weeks with a sore right shoulder and will likely miss at least one more, but he could return sometime early next week if he begins his rehab on schedule and only needs to play in a couple games.