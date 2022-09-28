Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak acknowledged Tuesday that he's uncertain whether O'Neill (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the team's upcoming postseason run, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. "I think there's a shot, but obviously the clock is ticking," Mozeliak said.

O'Neill was expected to be in store for a brief stint on the IL after he was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain Sept. 17, but Mozeliak's comments would seem to suggest the outfielder's return isn't imminent. Unless he's able to resume baseball activities over the weekend, O'Neill likely won't be ready to play in the Cardinals' final series of the regular season, and his availability for the playoffs would also be in question. Dylan Carlson has settled in as the Cardinals' primary center fielder while O'Neill has been on the shelf.