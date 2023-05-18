O'Neill (back) is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals' medical staff Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill was on track to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend, but he continues to be bothered by discomfort stemming from the lower-back strain he suffered in early May. Maybe the checkup with team doctors will yield a better idea on a timetable for his return.
