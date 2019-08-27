O'Neill (wrist) went 1-for-5 with a double while playing 10 innings in right field during Double-A Springfield's extra-inning loss to Frisco on Monday.

O'Neill has now played back-to-back full games on defense, with the first such instance coming at Triple-A Memphis on Sunday. The 24-year-old has hit safely in all four of his rehab games thus far and appears to have his wrist near or back to full strength, given his recent level of participation.