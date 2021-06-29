O'Neill went 2-for-4 with a run in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

O'Neill's multi-hit effort was his first since June 14 and helped him alleviate a 5-for-36 skid he'd been mired in since that contest. The slugger had posted an elevated 28.9 percent strikeout rate during that stretch, but he avoided any punchouts Monday. O'Neill is also in a rare power drought that predates the slump, as he hasn't left the yard since a two-home-run game June 9 against the Indians.