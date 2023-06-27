O'Neill (back) said Tuesday that he's aiming to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

O'Neill has finally turned the corner in his recovery from a lingering back injury and is now doing the full range of baseball activities. Assuming all continues to go well with his side work and there are no setbacks on the farm, the 28-year-old outfielder should be able to return to the Cardinals before the All-Star break. He's been on the shelf since early May.