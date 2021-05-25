Manager Mike Shildt said Tuesday that he expects O'Neill (finger) to be activated at some point during the current road trip, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was given the green light to resume baseball activities late last week and he now appears to be on track to rejoin the Cardinals by the conclusion of their three-city road trip June 2. With Harrison Bader (ribs) joining him on the injured list Tuesday, O'Neill's return becomes even more important for the Redbirds moving forward.