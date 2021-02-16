O'Neill will have to earn the starting left field job in spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Goold responds to a reader question about whether the job is O'Neill's to lose as spring training begins by confirming there is "significant competition" for both the left and right field spots. O'Neill's lack of job security isn't surprising, considering his .173/.261/.360 line across 157 plate appearances a season ago, a major regression from the .262/.311/.411 tally the 25-year-old managed in just six fewer trips to the plate in 2019. There is no shortage of candidates for O'Neill to contend with, a list that includes Dylan Carlson, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.