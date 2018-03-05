O'Neill (oblique) is progressing but still isn't close to returning, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Matheny remarked that the fact the injury was caught early has helped O'Neill with his recovery timeline thus far, but that still doesn't project an imminent return for the promising prospect. The 22-year-old, who's slated to begin the season at Triple-A Memphis but could certainly find his way to the big-league club in 2018, was hitting .222 (2-for-9) with a walk, a stolen base and a run in four spring training games before being sidelined.

