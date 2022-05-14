O'Neill isn't starting Saturday against the Giants.
O'Neill has gone just 1-for-12 with five strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last six matchups. Corey Dickerson will take over in left field and bat fifth.
