O'Neill isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
O'Neill is 3-for-13 with a double, a stolen base and five runs scored in four games since returning from the 60-day injured list. He'll get the night off, allowing Dylan Carlson to draw the start in center field while Lars Nootbaar shifts to left.
