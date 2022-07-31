O'Neill (leg) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Washington.
O'Neill was removed from Saturday's contest due to leg cramps and won't be in the lineup for the series finale versus the Nationals. Corey Dickerson will start in left field and bat eighth Sunday for St. Louis.
