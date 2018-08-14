Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not playing first game back
O'Neill is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.
O'Neill was activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier Tuesday, but the Cardinals will go with Jose Martinez in right field instead of the 23-year-old. Martinez is hitting an impressive .415/.478/.561 across 12 games this month, so it may be difficult for O'Neill to work back into the outfield rotation if Martinez keeps it up.
