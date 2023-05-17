O'Neill (back) will no longer begin a rehab assignment this weekend, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill had been slated to join up with one of the Cardinals' minor-league affiliates in the coming days, but manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Wednesday that the 27-year-old outfielder is not progressing as quickly as hoped in his recovery from a lower back strain. There is no longer a clear timetable for his return to the active roster in St. Louis. O'Neill has been on the IL since May 5.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Starting rehab stint Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Could start rehab next Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Goes on IL with back strain•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Back in action against Kershaw•