Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
O'Neill isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Brewers.
O'Neill will take a seat for Friday's nightcap after going 0-for-1 with a strikeout in the first game of the doubleheader. Tommy Edman will take over at third base in his absence.
