O'Neill isn't in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
O'Neill was slated to start Wednesday against the Cubs before the game was postponed, but he'll ultimately sit out the first game of Thursday's twin bill. It's not yet clear whether he's still dealing with cramping in his leg or whether he'll start the nightcap.
