O'Neill is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
O'Neill went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts Saturday after being scratched from Friday's lineup with back tightness, and he'll head back to the bench for Sunday's series finale. Alec Burleson, Dylan Carlson and Lars Nootbaar will start from left to right in the outfield.
