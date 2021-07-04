O'Neill (finger) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
O'Neill exited Friday's contest after being hit by a pitch on the pinky of his right hand, and he's not in the lineup for the second straight contest. The 26-year-old didn't appear off the bench Saturday, and it's unclear if he'll be available as a reserve Sunday.
