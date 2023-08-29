O'Neill (knee) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Padres.

O'Neill sat out with knee discomfort Sunday, but it was a minor enough issue for him to only miss one game. The outfielder played the full game in left field, which should alleviate concerns about the injury. He's up to four steals on the year while slashing .236/.323/.405 across 60 contests.