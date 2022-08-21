O'Neill went 2-for-6 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 16-7 win over the Diamondbacks.

O'Neill doubled, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The outfielder has racked up four multi-hit efforts in his last five starts, but his steal Saturday was his first since July 29. Through 288 plate appearances, the 27-year-old is slashing .230/.299/.355 with seven home runs, nine steals, 41 RBI, 38 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple. His strong defense should keep him in the lineup on a near-everyday basis in left field.